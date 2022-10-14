FWPD arrests suspect in early morning stabbing; victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning on the city’s south side.

Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Road around 2:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing where a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. They say a man was also injured in the stabbing and was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

FWPD says they have arrested Floyd Bates, Jr. in the incident on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 34-year-old Margaret Louise Surry of Fort Wayne. Her death was ruled a homicide, marking the 21st homicide in Allen County so far this year.

Police say the stabbing remains under investigation at the time of this report.

