FWA launches pledge program to fly local

Fort Wayne International Airport
Fort Wayne International Airport(FWA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has launched a campaign with a goal of encouraging residents to book their flights locally.

The “First, Fly the Fort” program seeks to have community members sign a pledge committing to booking flights out of FWA before going to other area airports.

“Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) is an essential strategic economic asset for the Northeast Indiana region. Air service is a critical element that must be integrated into regional economic development discussions—and it starts with you,” FWA’s website reads.

Currently, FWA offers 13 non-stop flights to locations including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Chicago, and Phoenix. The airlines operating out of FWA include Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, and United.

The airport has also made recent investments in expanding its terminal building with Gates 8-10. The terminal also has a new children’s play area, two mother’s rooms, new restrooms, and more. Back in March, FWA completed its first major portion of upgrades of the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation Project.

Expanded passenger gate area
Expanded passenger gate area(WPTA)

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Deadly Stabbing on Decatur Rd.
FWPD: Woman dies in early morning stabbing
Fire in 9800 Blk. of Dupont Lakes Dr.
Crews battle early morning fire
Police investigate a property they believe may be connected to a deadly stabbing on Thursday
Man dies after showing up to fire station with stab wounds
MAYOR ARRESTED DIGGING DEEPER
City denies WPTA’s request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest

Latest News

Courtesy Fort Wayne TinCaps
Win a night of trick or treating with Johnny TinCap
Deadly Stabbing on Decatur Rd.
FWPD: Woman dies in early morning stabbing
Fire in 9800 Blk. of Dupont Lakes Dr.
Crews battle early morning fire
YMCA and Fort Wayne’s Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services
YMCA and Fort Wayne’s Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services