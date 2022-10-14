FWA launches pledge program to fly local

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has launched a campaign with a goal of encouraging residents to book their flights locally.

The “First, Fly the Fort” program seeks to have community members sign a pledge committing to booking flights out of FWA before going to other area airports.

“Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) is an essential strategic economic asset for the Northeast Indiana region. Air service is a critical element that must be integrated into regional economic development discussions—and it starts with you,” FWA’s website reads.

Currently, FWA offers 13 non-stop flights to locations including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Chicago, and Phoenix. The airlines operating out of FWA include Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, and United.

The airport has also made recent investments in expanding its terminal building with Gates 8-10. The terminal also has a new children’s play area, two mother’s rooms, new restrooms, and more. Back in March, FWA completed its first major portion of upgrades of the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation Project.

Expanded passenger gate area (WPTA)

