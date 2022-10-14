City Council President pens letter to City attorney seeking answers to questions in Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne City Council President has written a letter to the City’s attorney, asking a series of questions related to Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI crash and subsequent arrest over the weekend.

CRASH REPORT: Driver told police she believed the Mayor’s car was going to hit her head on

Council President Jason Arp addressed the letter to City Attorney Malak Henry on Oct. 14, asking 12 questions related to Henry’s arrest.

The letter, sent to WPTA, was written the day after WPTA’s public records request to obtain a copy of the police report filed in connection with Henry’s arrest and police video related to the incident was denied by the city.

“As the fiscal body of the City of Fort Wayne, we require this information to ensure that members of Council are properly informed,” Arp says in the letter.

You can read the letter in full here.

“Malak, thank you for your timely and professional attention to these questions and requests. Time is of the essence and I would request responses to these questions no later than close of business on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Please note that since these questions have been asked by numerous members of Council, I will be sharing all responses with all members of Council.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.