City Council President pens letter to City attorney seeking answers to questions in Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne City Council President has written a letter to the City’s attorney, asking a series of questions related to Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI crash and subsequent arrest over the weekend.
CRASH REPORT: Driver told police she believed the Mayor’s car was going to hit her head on
Council President Jason Arp addressed the letter to City Attorney Malak Henry on Oct. 14, asking 12 questions related to Henry’s arrest.
The letter, sent to WPTA, was written the day after WPTA’s public records request to obtain a copy of the police report filed in connection with Henry’s arrest and police video related to the incident was denied by the city.
“As the fiscal body of the City of Fort Wayne, we require this information to ensure that members of Council are properly informed,” Arp says in the letter.
You can read the letter in full here.
