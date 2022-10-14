13th Annual Fright Night returns Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne. Participants are encouraged to fill the streets dressed in their spookiest zombie costumes.

A free Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at Zombie Central, located at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza, from 1:00-5:30 p.m. The zombie walk will immediately follow at 5:30 p.m. The night of family-friendly events will last until midnight.

Fright Night Survival Guides are available during regular business hours at Downtown Fort Wayne, Visit Fort Wayne, Parkview Field, Allen County Public Library (Main Branch), Embassy Theatre and Grand Wayne Convention Center. A digital copy of the Fright Night Survival Guide is also available here.

Street parking will be free on Saturday. For more parking information, check out the Downtown Public Parking map or text “PARK” to 46862.

