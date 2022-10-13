Purdue student formally charged with murder of roommate

A Purdue student has been formally charged for the murder of his roommate.
A Purdue student has been formally charged for the murder of his roommate.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Purdue University student has formally been charged with one count of murder in the fatal stabbing of his roommate.

Police received a call from the suspect, Ji Min Sha, last week reporting the death of his 20-year-old roommate, Varun Manish Chheda. A preliminary autopsy found the cause of death was multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries.

A Purdue student has been formally charged in the murder of his roommate.
A Purdue student has been formally charged in the murder of his roommate.(WNDU)

Prosecutors requested the 22-year-old be held without bond.

It is still unclear what motivated Sha to attack Chheda.

Varun Chheda
Varun Chheda(Sycamore School)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash along South Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning.
Coroner identifies victim in Tuesday morning crash
police lights
Ohio driver killed in crash with semi-truck
Indiana University professor Timothy Baldwin.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
MAYOR ARRESTED DIGGING DEEPER
City denies WPTA’s request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest

Latest News

Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Remains found in Indiana in 1994 identified as Ohio woman
Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett announces retirement
Parkview Health CEO announces retirement after 16 years
MAYOR ARRESTED DIGGING DEEPER
City denies WPTA’s request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest
I&M offering payment assistance program.
Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills