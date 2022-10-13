Political parties in Fort Wayne gearing up for the midterms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Both sides of the aisle are preparing their candidates for the 2022 midterm elections.

Wednesday night the republican party here in Fort Wayne held their annual Reagan Bean Dinner at the Grand Wayne Center.

With such important topics like abortions on the table, some of the party’s candidates are feeling the pressure. Mike Wolfe is a political expert at Purdue Fort Wayne. He says for some voters, abortion remains a key issue ahead of the midterms, and politicians on both sides realize that.

“This issue in the general election coming up in November is most Americans, even most rank and filed democrats and republicans are much more moderate. They do see limitations on abortions as necessary, but they do see there should be some legality still retained in it. So the consequence is that you have a lot more Americans worried about what restrictions really are."

Former Vice President Mike Pence did not make himself available for interviews, but we did catch up with Allen County Republican Party Chair Steve Shine. He believes republicans, like Pence, isn’t shying away from the abortion issue, but there are other topics they feel matter to voters, like the economy.

“I think he will be supporting the republican party with regard to abortion rights. Certainly, that is an important issue and it has energized the other side, but I think that is just one piece of many issues which the public has to decide of upon.”

Some folks criticized republicans for not talking about abortion enough on the campaign trail. However, in a recent interview with Fox News, Pence disagreed.

“The candidates I see effectively engaging the public on this issue are candidates that are talking about it, are talking from their hearts about their commitment to the sanctity of life.”

On the other hand, Chair of the Allen County Democratic Party Derek Camp says the abortion issue has fractured the republican party.

“Republicans are shying away from abortion because they know they screwed up. Poll after poll shows that Hoosiers and Americans did not want this decision that came out of the Supreme Court. They did not want this restrictive, controlling law that the republican super majority down in Indianapolis passed this year. Poll after poll shows that this is not a good issue for them.”

