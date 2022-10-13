Political parties in Fort Wayne gearing up for the midterms

By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Both sides of the aisle are preparing their candidates for the 2022 midterm elections.

Wednesday night the republican party here in Fort Wayne held their annual Reagan Bean Dinner at the Grand Wayne Center.

With such important topics like abortions on the table, some of the party’s candidates are feeling the pressure. Mike Wolfe is a political expert at Purdue Fort Wayne. He says for some voters, abortion remains a key issue ahead of the midterms, and politicians on both sides realize that.

“This issue in the general election coming up in November is most Americans, even most rank and filed democrats and republicans are much more moderate. They do see limitations on abortions as necessary, but they do see there should be some legality still retained in it. So the consequence is that you have a lot more Americans worried about what restrictions really are."

Mike Wolfe, Purdue Fort Wayne

Former Vice President Mike Pence did not make himself available for interviews, but we did catch up with Allen County Republican Party Chair Steve Shine. He believes republicans, like Pence, isn’t shying away from the abortion issue, but there are other topics they feel matter to voters, like the economy.

“I think he will be supporting the republican party with regard to abortion rights. Certainly, that is an important issue and it has energized the other side, but I think that is just one piece of many issues which the public has to decide of upon.”

Steve Shine, AC Republican Party Chair

Some folks criticized republicans for not talking about abortion enough on the campaign trail. However, in a recent interview with Fox News, Pence disagreed.

“The candidates I see effectively engaging the public on this issue are candidates that are talking about it, are talking from their hearts about their commitment to the sanctity of life.”

Mike Pence, (R) Former Vice President

On the other hand, Chair of the Allen County Democratic Party Derek Camp says the abortion issue has fractured the republican party.

“Republicans are shying away from abortion because they know they screwed up. Poll after poll shows that Hoosiers and Americans did not want this decision that came out of the Supreme Court. They did not want this restrictive, controlling law that the republican super majority down in Indianapolis passed this year. Poll after poll shows that this is not a good issue for them.”

Derek Camp, AC Democratic Party Chair

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana University professor Timothy Baldwin.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
New Haven Police Investigate Deadly Crash
One dead in early morning crash
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
police lights
Ohio driver killed in crash with semi-truck
FWPD are at the scene of a shooting at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie...
FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot

Latest News

Harrison vs. Carroll Boys Soccer 10/12/22
Solar Farm Facts
Digging deeper into solar farm facts
Digging deeper into solar farm facts
Digging deeper into solar farm facts
Local and state leaders meet to help break stigma on opioid and mental health issues
Local and state leaders meet to help break stigma on opioid and mental health issues