Parkview Health CEO announces retirement after 16 years

Packnett led the health system through times of economic uncertainty, including the Great Recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time, he helped Parkview Health grow from 50 providers and 6,300 employees to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 employees across 16 counties. Parkview Health has expanded into DeKalb, Kosciusko, and Wabash counties. The health system also opened Parkview Regional Medical Center, and added specialized cancer care with the Parkview Cancer Institute.

Outside of the healthcare system, Packnett played a role in the revitalization of downtown Fort Wayne with both Parkview Field and Electric Works. Earlier this year, he was named in the Indianapolis Business Journal’s list of the 250 most influential business leaders in Indiana.

Parkview Health Board of Directors has announced Rick Henvey will lead the organization as CEO starting in January 2023. Henvey is currently the president of healthcare operations, and has been with Parkview since 2006.

“Rick’s deep relationships, collaborative approach and drive to increase physician-led leadership will continue to provide Parkview and the community with opportunities to advance in new, innovative ways, and continue the legacy that has been created over the last century.”

