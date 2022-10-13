Parkview Health CEO announces retirement after 16 years

Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett announces retirement
Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett announces retirement(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Health Chief Executive Officer Mike Packnett has announced he will retire at the end of 2022 after 16 years in the position.

Packnett led the health system through times of economic uncertainty, including the Great Recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time, he helped Parkview Health grow from 50 providers and 6,300 employees to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 employees across 16 counties. Parkview Health has expanded into DeKalb, Kosciusko, and Wabash counties. The health system also opened Parkview Regional Medical Center, and added specialized cancer care with the Parkview Cancer Institute.

Outside of the healthcare system, Packnett played a role in the revitalization of downtown Fort Wayne with both Parkview Field and Electric Works. Earlier this year, he was named in the Indianapolis Business Journal’s list of the 250 most influential business leaders in Indiana.

Parkview Health Board of Directors has announced Rick Henvey will lead the organization as CEO starting in January 2023. Henvey is currently the president of healthcare operations, and has been with Parkview since 2006.

President, Healthcare Operations, Parkview Health
President, Healthcare Operations, Parkview Health(WPTA)

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash along South Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning.
Coroner identifies victim in Tuesday morning crash
police lights
Ohio driver killed in crash with semi-truck
Indiana University professor Timothy Baldwin.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
MAYOR ARRESTED DIGGING DEEPER
City denies WPTA’s request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest

Latest News

A Purdue student has been formally charged for the murder of his roommate.
Purdue student formally charged with murder of roommate
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Remains found in Indiana in 1994 identified as Ohio woman
MAYOR ARRESTED DIGGING DEEPER
City denies WPTA’s request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest
I&M offering payment assistance program.
Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills