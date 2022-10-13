Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills

I&M offering payment assistance program.
I&M offering payment assistance program.(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families.

The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can give a fixed amount or round up your bill to the nearest whole dollar. All of the donations go towards helping families in Indiana.

You can apply for assistance at a local community agency.

