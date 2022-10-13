City denies WPTA’s request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Attorneys representing the City of Fort Wayne have denied WPTA’s public information request to release body and dash cam video of the investigation of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI crash Saturday evening.

WPTA independently obtained a crash report concerning Mayor Henry’s arrest that shows that his blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash, nearly two times the state’s legal limit of .08%. A probable cause document filed in the case shows he admitted that he “had too many glasses of wine” at an area fundraiser before crashing into a woman driving along Old Mill Road.

In court on Monday, Henry pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated endangering a person. The charge of operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15% or more has been dismissed.

CRASH REPORT: Driver told police she believed the Mayor’s car was going to hit her head on

On Sunday, Oct. 9, WPTA’s Digging Deeper team sent a request for access to public records to the City of Fort Wayne to obtain a copy of the police report filed in connection with Henry’s arrest, any relevant police body or dash cam video in the incident, and any correspondence between Henry and other city officials related to the matter.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the City attorney responded, saying they have denied each of the requests.

Officials cited the investigatory records exception as a reason for denying the request, saying the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) does not release investigatory records without a subpoena.

Read their response below:

“The investigatory records exception to the Access to Public Records Act (“APRA”) provides that a law enforcement agency has the discretion whether to disclose investigatory records. See Indiana Code § 5-14-3-4(b)(1). An investigatory record is defined as “information compiled in the course of the investigation of a crime.” I.C. § 5-14-3-2(i). APRA does not limit the applicability of the investigatory records exceptions based on the status (i.e., active investigation vs. closed investigation) or age of an investigation. The Indiana courts agree with this notion as well. With respect to law enforcement recordings, I.C. 5-14-3-5.2(a)(2) authorizes the FWPD to deny disclosure if access to or dissemination of the recording could interfere with the ability of a person to receive a fair trial or may affect an ongoing investigation. The FWPD does not release investigatory records without a subpoena. This has been FWPD policy for the past 20 plus years and has been applied to all criminal investigations. The City has consistently, fairly, and even-handedly applied this policy to all public records requests and will continue to do so in the future.”

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

