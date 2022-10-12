Police: Suspect arrested in September shooting

Adrian Collins
Adrian Collins(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting back in September.

Police say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in the 4900 block of McClellan Street on the city’s south side. They say they found a woman there with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Officers say the woman and her roommate got into an argument when the roommate’s friend got involved and shot the woman.

FWPD says they have now identified the suspect as Adrian Collins, who was booked into the Allen County Jail Wednesday morning and charged with criminal recklessness, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Collins was taken into custody without incident near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and Forth Street, police say.

