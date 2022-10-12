Ohio driver killed in crash with semi-truck

VAN WERT, OHIO (WPTA) - A man was killed Tuesday afternoon on US 224 when his truck crossed the centerline and hit a semi-truck.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. near Dull Robinson Road.

Police said Craig Shively, 63, of Convoy, was driving eastbound on US 224 when the truck crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a semi-truck driven by Paul Guinther, 67, of Middle Point. The semi caught fire.

Guinther was taken to the hospital and then flown to Fort Wayne for treatment.

Shively died in the wreckage.

Police did not say why Shively crossed the centerline.

