Local and state leaders meet to help break stigma on opioid and mental health issues

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - New Haven Mayor Steven McMichael and representatives from several northern Indiana counties gathered today at the Orchid Events Center in New Haven to discuss the best ways to combat the opioid epidemic.

The purpose of the summit surrounded how to separate funds that communities won from big pharmaceutical in a large opioid settlement. Mayor Steven McMichael says that he wants to ensure that those funds will be spent wisely.

“We thought it was really important to work together as settlement dollars of the opioid settlement fund start hitting towns, cities and counties,” McMichael said. “The goal of today is to see communities that are like minded that are willing to join a coalition to work together and come up with an impactful solution across the region to use those settlement dollars in a way to benefit the communities we serve.”

McMichael says that these conversations are vital in breaking the stigma surrounding mental health addiction issues.

“If someone in your family, or yourself, or someone you know is having mental health addiction issues, we need to break that stigma,” said McMichael. “No one is alone, there are people out there that care... you are important.”

Nearly $500 million has been made available through the settlements from the pharma companies.

“Everybody has really kind of gone all in on this,” said Nate Moellering of Fort Wayne Recovery. “The education is really getting out there about what’s going on, so I’m very pleased with how things have progressed as far as people being educated and raising awareness.”

McMichael says that if you or someone you know is dealing with mental health addiction issues to reach out for support and you can dial 988 on your phone for the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

