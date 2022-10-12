Indiana offers great view of fall colors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Land really is the best art. A quote attributed to artist Andy Warhol is coming to life as we enter the fall season.

Peak for fall colors in for our area is around the 3rd week of October, and while New England may be one of the best known places to see the leaves change, there are some great places to do that locally, especially this year because we’ve had a lot of cooler nights.

One of the best places in the entire Midwest to view the fall colors is right here in the Hoosier State... Brown County State Park.

Eli Major, the Interpretive Naturalist for the Indiana DNR at the state park says, “Whenever we have a strong fall color season, you just have a seemingly endless sea of the colors changing from one to another depending on the species of tree.”

The state park is part of the largest combined forest in Indiana, and it has a number of different types of trees. Species of trees, cooler nights, and sunshine all play a role in what colors you see.

The park also boasts one of the highest points in southern Indiana.

So, while colors will peak in southern Indiana a few weeks after us, you’ll certainly see them on full display.

“Since brown county is in hills and we actually have the highest point in southern Indiana, it means we have these really amazing long distance views where you can see ten, eleven miles or more. It’s often compared to great smokey mountains in terms of the hills and the vistas they provide,” Major said

If traveling isn’t in your plans, there are some great places around Fort Wayne to see the leaves change.

Driving south on Clinton St. into downtown Fort Wayne, you can see the ash trees changing to a deep golden color.

While you won’t get above the trees in Fort Wayne, you can walk among them at Lindenwood Nature Preserve.

Spanning 110 acres, the nature preserve is home to different types of maples, oaks, and other trees. Giving you the opportunity to see the changing season up close.

So, just keep in mind that if you want to see the fall colors, you don’t have to travel far to get the best views around.

