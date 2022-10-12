Garrett football team honors former player killed in hit-and-run

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - A positive story being shared on social media of a middle school football team honoring a former teammate who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

During a game between Garrett Middle School and Angola Middle School Tuesday evening, a post shared to Facebook says Garrett’s 8th grade football team “displayed the utmost sportsmanship” when they honored former Garrett player Wayden Bennett with a banner given to Angola, where Wayden most recently played before his passing.

13-year-old Wayden Bennett passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, following a hit-and-run crash in Steuben County on Oct. 1. Police arrested 45-year-old Hope Richmond in the crash after they say she failed to stop, leaving Bennett and 12-year-old Ryly Cummings on the side of the road.

READ MORE: “He’s a Hero,” Parents of 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run speak out

Photos show the teams joining hands as they present Angola players with the heartfelt banner, honoring Wayden’s memory.

“We are so proud of these young men and coaches, GREAT JOB!!! What a class act,” the post reads.

Banner graphic honoring Wayden Bennett (Hometown Graphics Print & Design LLC)

A GoFundMe has been arranged for the Bennett family, you can view it here.

