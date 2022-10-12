Digging deeper into solar farm facts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The gently rolling farmland across from Jessica Shull’s house almost looks like a Midwest postcard. But in about a year, it could be full of solar panels.

Shull is concerned about a proposed solar farm to be built by a company, EDF Renewables. Those panels would feed clean electricity into the grid. But Shull is worried about her clean view of this Midwest postcard.

However, her concerns go beyond the beauty. She’s worried about where the water runoff will go and what could happen to the panels when they reach the end of their usable lives, decades from now.

The solar farm company insists they’re part of a recycling program that allows them to reuse the metals, wiring, glass, and silicon in the panels. But Shull still isn’t satisfied. She wants to see a specific plan about where the panels will be recycled or disposed of.

Renewable energy expert Rebecca Ciez at Purdue University isn’t surprised by the lack of specifics right now. She says recycling right now is “technically feasible,” but isn’t always profitable. However, Ciez notes that in a few decades, recycling should become much cheaper and more widespread as demand increases. She doesn’t feel that solar panel waste will be a bigger issue than other sources of waste streams.

Neighbors are also concerned about the usability of the farmland after the solar farm’s life is over. Both the company and Ciez insist that isn’t a concern either.

Government and industry both agree that solar is a key part of a clean energy strategy that can help avoid the worst effects of climate change. But change is rarely easy, especially for the farming community, which is rooted in tradition.

As far as transforming land that would otherwise be used for agriculture, Ciez points to what around half of Indiana’s corn is used to make: ethanol. So she says turning agricultural land into solar farms won’t have a notable impact on the state’s agricultural output.

Shull says she may be willing to break tradition if her concerns are addressed. In the meantime, the climate clock is ticking, regardless of what happens on this gently rolling farmland.

