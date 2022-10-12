Coroner identifies victim in Tuesday morning crash

One person is dead after a crash along South Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the victim in a crash Tuesday morning in New Haven as a 37-year-old man.

New Haven police say the man was travelling down South Maplecrest Road early on Tuesday when he left the road and hit a tree before driving through an open field, crashing into another tree, and coming to a stop in the field.

The coroner has identified the victim as Terry Jay Tomei Jr. of Monroeville. His death was ruled an accident, marking the 36th in Allen County so far this year.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

