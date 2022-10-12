Bass Road construction project picks back up Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Beginning Monday, Bass Road between Scott and Hadley Road will be closed. This is from now, until December 1 of next year. According to officials, crews will be doing bridge work.

This massive project that began in 2017 includes repaving the road, new center turn lanes, a new drainage system, and a new trail for walking and biking. This undertaking comes with an eight-year time stamp. With the summer off, crews return to work Monday, October 17 and they’re going to be there for quite a while.

Some of the road will be closed except for through traffic. If you need to drive in that area to work, you’ll want to look for signs posted for detour routes.

Paula Cole lives in one of the neighborhoods affected by this phase of the construction project. She says she’s looking forward to the improvements, but it’s a big headache.

“Now I am retired, we can’t go any place without going early because of the trains. And now you tell me that the opening of our subdivision will be closed as well. I just hope it’s done in the 8 years they announced at the beginning of the project.”

As you can imagine, business owners in the area are dealing with the same frustrations. We stopped and talked with Lori Hamilton who owns Rover’s Makeover Pet Styling on the edge of the construction project. She says she knows it’s going to be incanyplaceonvenient for most of her clients and she appreciates their patience.

The completed project is expected to be done by 2025.

