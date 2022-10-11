Voter registration for Indiana’s 2022 general election ends Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who wish to vote in Indiana’s general election this year must ensure they are registered by the end of the day Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Anyone who still needs to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election can do so in-person at their county’s election office by close of business on Tuesday. In Allen County, if you wish to register in-person, you can visit the office at 1 E Main Street any time before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. You can view information on other county election offices here.

For those who wish to register online, you have until midnight to do so. You can check your registration status and register to vote online here. On that same website, IndianaVoters.com, you can also check who will be on your ballot.

RELATED: Hershberger, Hunter gear up for general election in Allen County Sheriff race - Banks explains why he’s not debating on October 27th, challengers criticize decision

In-person early voting begins Wednesday, October 12, and is open until Monday, November 7. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early and must bring a valid photo ID.

In Allen County, you can cast your vote early at the following locations:

Allen County in-person early voting information for 2022 (Allen County Election Board)

For other counties, you can contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting here. For more information on voting and to view the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights, click here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.