Voter registration deadline, here’s what you need to know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As we close in on the November election, today marks the final day for voter registration.

Although in-person registration closed earlier this afternoon, there are still a couple ways for you to register to vote last minute.

“People can go online to register at indianavoters.com, and they have until midnight to do that,” Barry Schust, Republican Board Member for Allen County, said.

Schust says that you can go to their website, indianavoters.com, and there you can follow the steps in order to get registered. Schust says that registering online is quick and easy, and that option is available until midnight tonight.

On top of registering online, Schust says registering through mail is still an option, as long as it’s postmarked with today’s date.

“We could receive that a couple of days from now on Thursday or Friday, but as long as it is postmarked today, it does qualify,” said Schust.

Donald Jackson is a registered voter and says that it is important to get registered if not already.

“I want my vote to count, and I think everybody’s vote should be counted so get down here and get ready for tomorrow,” Jackson said.

In-person early voting begins tomorrow and is open until Monday, November 7 in Allen County. Early voting will take place at the Rousseau Center and satelliete locations will open later this month.

