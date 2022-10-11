Police name 3 men killed in ‘terrible event’ in Indiana town

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three men who were fatally shot over the weekend in northern Indiana, including a 19-year-old suspected gunman who was killed by police.

Bryar Wolfe of Fremont was shot early Sunday after exchanging gunfire with police in Angola, Indiana State Police said.

Police were investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found outside an Angola home when they spotted Wolfe, who was considered a suspect. The other men were identified as Francisco Javier Velazquez Martinez, 23, and Fernando Reyes Fernandez, 21, the Steuben County coroner’s office said.

Angola, a town of about 9,000 people, is near Indiana’s borders with Michigan and Ohio.

State and local officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave or administrative duties while the incident is investigated.

“It is a shockingly terrible event,” prosecutor Jeremy Musser told the local newspaper, The Herald Republican.

