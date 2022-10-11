Police name 3 men killed in ‘terrible event’ in Indiana town

Police found the bodies of two people outside of a home on North Elizabeth Street in Angola...
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three men who were fatally shot over the weekend in northern Indiana, including a 19-year-old suspected gunman who was killed by police.

BACKGROUND: Two men found shot dead in Angola, suspect killed by police

Bryar Wolfe of Fremont was shot early Sunday after exchanging gunfire with police in Angola, Indiana State Police said.

Police were investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found outside an Angola home when they spotted Wolfe, who was considered a suspect. The other men were identified as Francisco Javier Velazquez Martinez, 23, and Fernando Reyes Fernandez, 21, the Steuben County coroner’s office said.

Angola, a town of about 9,000 people, is near Indiana’s borders with Michigan and Ohio.

State and local officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave or administrative duties while the incident is investigated.

“It is a shockingly terrible event,” prosecutor Jeremy Musser told the local newspaper, The Herald Republican.

