Parkview Health to lift mask requirement, visitor restrictions

FILE PHOTO - Parkview Regional Medical Center is the flagship facility for Parkview Health.
FILE PHOTO - Parkview Regional Medical Center is the flagship facility for Parkview Health.(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the area’s largest healthcare provider say they are lifting some COVID-19 restrictions this week.

Parkview Health officials confirm with WPTA that the healthcare system will be lifting its universal mask requirement and visitor restrictions at all hospital locations and Parkview Physicians Group clinics.

They say the change is effective starting Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officials note that the move is in accordance with the latest CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

