One dead in early morning crash

New Haven Police Investigate Deadly Crash(MGN)
By Natasha Leland
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead after a crash around State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest early Tuesday morning.

New Haven Police say the driver was travelling down Maplecrest when they hit a tree as they left the road, driving through an open field, before it crashed into another tree where the car came to rest.

We’re told there was only one person in the car.

Police are continuing to investigate.

