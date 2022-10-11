Homeless man gathers donations for Richmond PD in honor of fallen officer

By WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (WPTA/KTVK) - The Richmond community is still mourning the loss of police officer Seara Burton, who was shot in the line of duty, but it was a kind gesture on behalf of a homeless man that has warmed the hearts of the city’s police department.

After the Richmond Police Department officer was shot in the line of duty—days before her wedding day—the whole community grieved. 28-year-old officer Seara Burton was beloved, so the idea that anything good could come from her passing was unimaginable. 

Memorial arranged for Officer Seara Burton
Memorial arranged for Officer Seara Burton(WTHR)

Until one day, a stranger walked into the department. He held in his hand a white envelope and inside, a sliver of hope.

“I told him this is like the most amazing gift that we have gotten,” the department’s information clerk said, noting that the man appeared to be homeless.

Inside the envelope was eight crumpled-up one dollar bills and a note that read “people from the street”. Officials say he accepted a hug, but insisted on no other recognition.

The man didn’t give his name, but he said officer Burton was kind and would often check in on the homeless. So he said he took up a collection and got donations from people on the street—people with virtually nothing to give.

In Seara’s honor, donations for the homeless are already pouring in. But for the department, they say the greatest gift will always be that simple white envelope.

