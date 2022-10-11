Hicksville man arrested following assault with metal bat

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WPTA) - The Hicksville Police Department says a man has been arrested after they say he attacked a man with a bat following an argument Monday evening.

Police say they were called around 7 p.m. about an assault involving a man who was struck in the head with a bat.

Officers say they arrived at Beech Street, between South Bryan and Main streets, and found a man bleeding from injuries to his head and body. They say he was then taken to an area hospital for treatment, but his condition was not disclosed.

The department says they found the assault followed a “neighborhood dispute” between the victim and the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jason Oney.

They say Oney was arrested at his home on an assault charge. Police say they also recovered an aluminum bat that was used in the assault. The case remains under investigation at this time.

