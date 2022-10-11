FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was shot in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the victim then ran across the street to the Cash America Pawn Shop. According to a release sent by FWPD, the victim has been taken to a local hospital and is said to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Police are at the scene gathering information and say they do not currently have any information on a suspect.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.