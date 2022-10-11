Experts: Supreme Court case could make pork prices rise across the country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Along with everything else, the price you pay for meat could soon increase again as the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments over a California animal cruelty law and it could raise the price of pork.

“Our business sees lots of highs and lows because it’s a commodity item and it changes on a daily basis,” Jamison Meats owner Paul Jamison said.

Once again, Jamison may have to raise the cost of meat even more.

“For a smaller retailer we try to find ways to make the consumer pay less even though we have to pay more,” Jamison said. “You don’t want to lose the customer to the big box store so you try to shave your margins to try to keep your prices down.”

Specifically pork could be impacted as the Supreme Court hears arguments over a California proposition aimed at providing for more humane living conditions for pigs.

It’s being challenged by the National Pork Producers Council, which claims the rule interferes with interstate commerce. The measure is not currently in effect, but should the supreme court allow it. Critics say it could transform the pork industry, nationwide because nearly all pig farmers keep sows in pens that do not comply with the law.

“Pork prices have already gone up 6 to 7 percent just due to inflation that everyone is feeling across the board,” Purdue Fort Wayne Economics Professor John Kessler said.

Kessler said customers need to hang in there because things could get worse before they get better.

“We have to stay patient,” Kessler said. “It’s going to take some time for the inflation to get under control. The Federal Reserve policies are likely going to lead to a recession, so while times are okay if your job is secure, I’d save as much money as you can because you just don’t know.”

That is likely not the easiest news for you to hear.

“You just roll with it, you buy what you can because I mean you got to eat,” Customer Rick Stephens said. “So, you cut back on everything else. You can’t cut back on food.”

As Jamison prepares for the possibility of hiking prices even more, he says continued customer support is important.

“Just go to your local butcher shop and trust in them that they’ll give you the best price options with the best product,” Jamison said.

Kessler also says this could have a wide reaching impact globally. He says Canadian pork producers could be impacted because if their pork goes to California, they too will have to abide by the new rules.

