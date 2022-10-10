The Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program accepting applications through Friday

The organization says they will be taking applications for their Christmas assistance programs...
The organization says they will be taking applications for their Christmas assistance programs from Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 14.(The Salvation Army/WLUC)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Any families who are interested in applying for assistance this holiday season through The Salvation Army has until the end of this week to do so.

The organization says they will be taking applications for their Christmas assistance programs from Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 14. Applications must be submitted in-person any time from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army office, at 2901 N. Clinton St.

Officials say applications will be taken by household, and if more than one family is applying for help in the same home, they must apply together.

They ask that applicants bring the following information:

  • Families Receiving Government Assistance - documents to bring:
    • Photo ID (head of household/applicant)
    • Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household
    • Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent
    • Proof of Government Assistance: Food Stamps, TANF, Unemployment, Housing, etc.
    • Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14
  • Families Not Receiving Government Assistance - documents to bring:
  • Photo ID (head of household/applicant)
  • Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household
  • Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent
  • Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14
  • Proof of Income
  • Proof of expenses for the entire house- Utility bills, lease, phone, transportation, medical, etc.

Officials note that anyone who is seeking assistance through this program must apply before 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

“With community support, we look forward to helping all of those in need throughout Fort Wayne this Christmas season,” officials say in a news release. “Please help us get the word out that now is the time to apply for assistance, so that we can help make this a Merry Christmas for everyone!”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

