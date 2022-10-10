Healthcare professionals address stigma surrounding mental health

Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
By Krista Miller
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday is World Mental Health Day, a day to bring awareness to mental health and decrease the stigma around it.

It’s that stigma that local experts say is preventing people in our community from getting treatment.

Headwaters Counseling, a Fort Wayne non-profit counseling agency, shared numbers from the United Way of Allen County that show 40 percent of Allen County residents surveyed, “said they felt they could benefit from seeking treatment from a mental health professional.” But only 35 percent of those sought treatment.

Stephen Jarrell, the executive director of Headwaters Counseling, pointed to cost as the other major barrier that’s keeping people from getting the help they need.

“The cost can be prohibitive, especially with people moving around with jobs, or maybe they have a high deductible with insurance, if they in fact have insurance. And so their copay is either, ‘I’m going to go to my mental health session, or I’m going to pay for my kids’ lunches at school, or I’m going to buy gas.’ It becomes very evident that people are still struggling,” said Jarrell.

Headwaters Counseling is hosting its annual fundraiser this week.

Our Krista Miller, who serves on the organization’s board, is emceeing The Pursuit of Happiness Thursday night at Ceruti’s on Innovation Boulevard.

