Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley.

Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Officers experience post-traumatic stress disorder from the things that we see on a daily basis and sometimes it’s difficult for us to express ourselves and animals have been found to help with that,” Patrolman Lisa Woods said.

Tinsley is named after the late Officer David Tinsley, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. The department says the officer’s family was delighted on the name choice.

“We wanted to honor him and after speaking with his family, they allowed us to use the name Tinsley, and this is our new partner here at the Fort Wayne Police Department,” Police Chief Stephen Reed said.

The program that helps with the training of therapy dogs like Tinsley, Paws and Stripes College, uses inmates in Brevard County Florida to train these rescue dogs. The department says that this program helps inmates gain valuable experience for when they are released.

“It helps not just the dogs that are rescues, all the dogs are rescues, it helps the inmates so that when they get out, they have a skill. They have a skill so they can maybe be a groomer or a dog walker or even train the dogs themselves,” Woods said.

Tinsley has already been deployed a few times to help with the support of injured officers, according to the FWPD. He will be out at public events and meeting and greeting citizens throughout the city.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.