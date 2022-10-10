Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team

By Alex Null
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley.

Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Officers experience post-traumatic stress disorder from the things that we see on a daily basis and sometimes it’s difficult for us to express ourselves and animals have been found to help with that,” Patrolman Lisa Woods said.

Tinsley is named after the late Officer David Tinsley, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. The department says the officer’s family was delighted on the name choice.

“We wanted to honor him and after speaking with his family, they allowed us to use the name Tinsley, and this is our new partner here at the Fort Wayne Police Department,” Police Chief Stephen Reed said.

The program that helps with the training of therapy dogs like Tinsley, Paws and Stripes College, uses inmates in Brevard County Florida to train these rescue dogs. The department says that this program helps inmates gain valuable experience for when they are released.

“It helps not just the dogs that are rescues, all the dogs are rescues, it helps the inmates so that when they get out, they have a skill. They have a skill so they can maybe be a groomer or a dog walker or even train the dogs themselves,” Woods said.

Tinsley has already been deployed a few times to help with the support of injured officers, according to the FWPD. He will be out at public events and meeting and greeting citizens throughout the city.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made...
‘I accept full responsibility’: Mayor Henry issues statement on OWI arrest
Police lights and caution tape.f
ISP: Two men found shot dead in Angola, suspect killed by police
“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made...
COURT DOCS: Mayor Henry admitted to having ‘too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser’ before crash
Varun Chheda
‘I was blackmailed’ | Purdue University student makes claim during initial hearing on killing of roommate
A woman in Jonesboro has gone viral on social media after a photo was posted showing her...
Photo of Starbucks employee praying with customer goes viral: ‘This is worth talking about’

Latest News

The organization says they will be taking applications for their Christmas assistance programs...
The Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program accepting applications through Friday
Calling all lego lovers! Brickworld returns to the Coliseum this weekend.
Brickworld returns to the Fort Wayne this weekend
Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates.
Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates
Hicksville community teams up to save dog stuck in drain pipe
Hicksville community teams up to save dog stuck in drain pipe