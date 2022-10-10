CRASH REPORT: Driver told police she believed the Mayor’s car was going to hit her head on

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Our Digging Deeper team has new information regarding the details that led up to Mayor Tom Henry’s drunk driving arrest.

According to a crash report ABC21 acquired independently, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an accident at Old Mill Road and Westover Road Saturday night.

The report says Mayor Tom Henry was driving a black Chevy Impala, a city-owned vehicle, just after 10 Saturday night. The report indicates Mayor Henry was exiting a round-a-bout heading north.

Mayor Tom Henry Crash Report (WPTA)

The driver of a tan Ford Taurus told police she was driving south on Old Mill Road getting ready to enter that same round-a-bout. She says she believed the mayor’s car was going to hit her head on. She says she honked at the mayor and he swerved at the last minute avoiding a head-on collision. The report says he side swiped her car leaving damage to both vehicles.

Mayor Tom Henry Crash Report (WPTA)

The report says both vehicles sustained damage with a total cost estimate of $25,001 - $50,000. The report also indicates he was cited for IC Codes, including alcoholic beverages, improper turning, left of center and unsafe speed. The report says there were no environmental factors.

Our Digging Deeper team acquired this report independently after requests to the city and police were denied.

