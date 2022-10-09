Allen County Jail officials say Mayor Henry held for OWI

Mayor Tom Henry
Mayor Tom Henry(Tom Powell | Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Jail officials confirm with WPTA that Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry, 70, was booked into the jail for operating while intoxicated early Sunday.

WPTA has reached out to the mayor’s spokesperson for comment. We are also working to get more information from the Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer.

Mayor Henry is currently serving his fourth term leading the city. He announced this summer he would seek a fifth term.

