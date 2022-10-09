ISP: Two men found shot dead in Angola, suspect killed by police

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - A suspect in a double homicide was killed in a shootout with police early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP).

Police say the man was a suspect in the killing to two people earlier in the night. Police found the bodies of two people outside of a home on North Elizabeth Street in Angola around 1 a.m., a release sent by ISP says.

Several hours later, police say they found a man matching the description of the suspect on South Elizabeth Street. Police said the man began to shoot at officers before running away.

ISP says officers chased the man to West Felicity Street where they said he opened fire again. Police say they returned fire and hit the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a statement to the media, ISP Sergeant Ted Bohner said three Angola officers and one state trooper were involved in the shooting.

It was not immediately clear how the suspect was connected to the victims.

ABC21 is working to learn more and will update this article.

