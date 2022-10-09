‘I accept full responsibility’: Mayor Henry issues statement on OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Jail officials confirm with WPTA that Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was booked into the jail for operating while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

WPTA has obtained documentation concerning Henry’s arrest. It shows that he faces three counts of operating while intoxicated, and the document states that the mayor’s blood alcohol content registered at .152%.

In Indiana, the legal blood alcohol limit is .08% when it comes to operating while intoxicated. By definition of state law, if a person who is pulled over for operating while intoxicated has results of .15% or higher, police can add an enhanced charge.

That same documentation shows that he was released from the jail on his own recognizance.

Henry’s office issued a statement late Sunday morning, apologizing for the “poor decision”:

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handles this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”

Henry read prepared remarks at 1:30 p.m. at his office in Citizens Square. You can watch the full address below:

Mayor Henry, a Democrat, is currently serving his fourth term leading the city. He announced this summer that he is seeking a fifth term. Henry, 70, has held the mayoral post since Jan. 1, 2008. He served in a two-decade period prior to that on the Fort Wayne City Council.

Fort Wayne City Councilman and candidate for Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Didier responded with a statement on Henry’s arrest Sunday morning:

“At this point, I know only what has been reported in the media. I have known the Henry family for much of my life and our relationship goes way beyond politics.” “I am glad that no one was seriously harmed and would encourage everyone to pray for those involved.”

City Council President Jason Arp (R), who announced in August that he is looking into the possibility of running for mayor, released the following statement on the matter Sunday afternoon:

“I was saddened to hear the news this morning. We can all be thankful that no one was injured. My family will keep the mayor and his family in our prayers during this difficult time. It’s best that we limit our comments until all investigations into the matter have been concluded.”

