‘I accept full responsibility’: Mayor Henry issues statement on OWI arrest

By WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Jail officials confirm with WPTA that Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was booked into the jail for operating while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

WPTA has obtained documentation concerning Henry’s arrest. It shows that he faces three counts of operating while intoxicated, and the document states that the mayor’s blood alcohol content registered at .152%.

In Indiana, the legal blood alcohol limit is .08% when it comes to operating while intoxicated. By definition of state law, if a person who is pulled over for operating while intoxicated has results of .15% or higher, police can add an enhanced charge.

That same documentation shows that he was released from the jail on his own recognizance.

Henry’s office issued a statement late Sunday morning, apologizing for the “poor decision”:

Henry read prepared remarks at 1:30 p.m. at his office in Citizens Square. You can watch the full address below:

Mayor Henry, a Democrat, is currently serving his fourth term leading the city. He announced this summer that he is seeking a fifth term. Henry, 70, has held the mayoral post since Jan. 1, 2008. He served in a two-decade period prior to that on the Fort Wayne City Council.

Fort Wayne City Councilman and candidate for Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Didier responded with a statement on Henry’s arrest Sunday morning:

City Council President Jason Arp (R), who announced in August that he is looking into the possibility of running for mayor, released the following statement on the matter Sunday afternoon:

