FWPD investigating early morning shooting at East Central Towers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one man in life-threatening condition.

FWPD says officers were on routine patrol in the area of Hanna Street and Hayden Street around 3:30 a.m. when they heard several gunshots being fired nearby. The department says as officers were canvassing the area, they were called about a shooting at the East Central Towers apartments at 905 East Washington Blvd.

Police say they arrived at the apartments and found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

In a later release, FWPD says they later learned that the suspect was believed to be in the apartment complex. They say they attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful.

FWPD’s Emergency Service Team, Crisis Response Team, and the Air Support Unit were then called to the scene. They say after more attempts to reach the suspect, they searched two apartments but did not find the suspect. They say the surrounding apartments were evacuated for public safety.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

