FWPD investigating early morning shooting at East Central Towers

FILE
FILE(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one man in life-threatening condition.

FWPD says officers were on routine patrol in the area of Hanna Street and Hayden Street around 3:30 a.m. when they heard several gunshots being fired nearby. The department says as officers were canvassing the area, they were called about a shooting at the East Central Towers apartments at 905 East Washington Blvd.

Police say they arrived at the apartments and found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

In a later release, FWPD says they later learned that the suspect was believed to be in the apartment complex. They say they attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful.

FWPD’s Emergency Service Team, Crisis Response Team, and the Air Support Unit were then called to the scene. They say after more attempts to reach the suspect, they searched two apartments but did not find the suspect. They say the surrounding apartments were evacuated for public safety.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne Mayor Henry addresses OWI arrest

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Fort Wayne Mayor Henry addresses OWI arrest

News

ISP: Two men found shot dead in Angola, suspect killed by police

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
A suspect in a double homicide was killed in a shootout with police early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

News

Allen County Jail officials say Mayor Henry held for OWI

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

‘I accept full responsibility’: Mayor Henry issues statement on OWI arrest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Allen County Jail officials confirm with WPTA that Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was booked into the jail for operating while intoxicated early Sunday.

Latest News

Sports

Boys and girls cross country sectional championships at Northrop

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Leo’s Luke Shappell and Concordia’s Sarah Maple each finished well ahead of the pack to capture first place at the boys and girls cross country sectionals at Northrop on Saturday morning.

News

Boys and girls cross country sectional championships at Northrop

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

Homestead tennis captures 22nd semi-state title, 4-1, over Delta

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Homestead tennis dominated yet another opponent, 4-1, in Delta on the semi-state stage to advance to the state quarterfinals.

News

Homestead captures 22nd semi-state title, 4-1, over Delta

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

Carroll and Homestead capture soccer sectional championships

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
One team took a, 5-0, lead into halftime, while another closed the deal in overtime, but both Carroll and Homestead girls soccer teams advanced to regional play, completing championship victories on Saturday afternoon.

News

Carroll and Homestead capture soccer sectional championships

Updated: 14 hours ago