Carroll and Homestead capture soccer sectional championships

By Chris Ryan
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One team took a, 5-0, lead into halftime, while another closed the deal in overtime, but both Carroll and Homestead girls soccer teams advanced to regional play, completing championship victories on Saturday afternoon.

The Chargers beat DeKalb, 8-0, en route to Thursday’s regional semi against McCutcheon.

Defending state champion Homestead took home another sectional title, 1-0, over Warsaw, thanks to an overtime goal scored by senior Sydney Couch.

The Spartans will play Noblesville in their regional semi on Thursday.

