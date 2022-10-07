TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned on South Anthony Boulevard

Temporary closure to accommodate efforts to protect the Maumee River
Downtown Road Closure
Downtown Road Closure(Road closures in Midland)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Street and East Washington Boulevard will temporarily close, according to a release from City officials. A northbound detour will use Maumee Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Lake Avenue. A southbound detour will use Lake Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Washington Boulevard.

Weather permitting, the closure will last around 70 days. Berry Street and Anthony will remain open during the construction.

Crews will be working on a project to keep combined sewage out of the Maumee River. City officials say, every year, nearly 31 million gallons of combined sewage flows from an outfall near the Anthony bridge into the river. The project will redirect the sewage to the Water Pollution Control Plant for treatment.

Anthony Boulevard Detour Route
Anthony Boulevard Detour Route(WPTA)

