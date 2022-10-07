“He’s a Hero,” Parents of 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run speak out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The parents of 13-year-old Wayden Bennett are determined to honor him as a hero after he was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday.

Wayden’s parents say he was known as many things: class clown, protector, and helper.

“He lived his life helping people,” said Chantel Bennett. “And then he gave the ultimate gift in his death, helping people.”

He gave the gift of life by donating his organs.

“As a parent you hope that your kids will grow up to accomplish more than you ever did,” said Ron Bennett. “In the 13 years he lived, and even in death, he accomplished way more than I’ve ever accomplished. He is a hero. He helped families not have to go through the tragedy we’re going through right now. As a father, theres no greater thing.”

Autumn Smith with Indiana Donor Network says Wayden’s organ donation will save six lives.

“It means hope,” said Smith. “It means that Wayden’s life didn’t end in pure tragedy. It means he was able to rise above, and do something positive at the end of his life.”

Wayden’s parents say they want to encourage others to be organ donors too.

You can register to be an organ donor at www.donatelifeindiana.org

