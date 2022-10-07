Brickworld returns to the Fort Wayne this weekend

By Liz Braden
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Calling all lego lovers! Brickworld returns to the Coliseum this weekend.

The two-day event features intricate lego displays made by enthusiasts, hands-on Lego building, a mosaic display of Lego creations, and more. Organizers say Brickworld is an event for the whole family. Vendors will be on-site to sell Lego sets, original parts, and other items.

Tickets can be bought through the Coliseum ticket office, click here for office information.

Days & Hours:

Saturday, 10 AM- 6 PM

Sunday, 10 AM- 5 PM

