Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death

By Maureen Mespell
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

According to court documents, Hit and another teenager, Aung Oo, are accused of shooting Borrer when they met with Borrer to purchase vape items in the parking lot of the New Covenant Worship Center on East Paulding Road.

The judge will take Hit’s plea under advisement.

Sentencing for Hit is scheduled for November 22, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

