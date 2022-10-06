In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Issues and Ales)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) - An opportunity for community conversation, with a chance to talk to political experts as Indiana’s general election draws near. It’s all happening Friday at the Botanical Conservatory, and WBOI’s Issues and Ales is ‘in the spotlight’ this week.

From 4-10 p.m. on October 7, the conservatory is hosting it’s Botanical Brew — an event offering food, drinks, music and vendors for the admission price of $10. At 7 p.m, WBOI’s annual political discussion program Issues and Ales will take place.

“We have them about every quarter. They are award-winning community conversations around issues often sent to us by members of the community,” WBOI news director Rebecca Green told Terra Brantley. “We’ve covered everything from educational concerns during COVID to how to plan your will and end of life care. This particular event is going to focus on the upcoming midterm elections.”

Panelists include Fred McKissick (The Journal Gazette editorial page editor), Mike Wolf (PFW Political Science Professor), and Gayla Sorenson (VP of the League of Women Voters FW).

“Our listeners will have opportunities to contact us via Twitter or Facebook during the event if they want to be heard, and have their question asked,” Green added.

Issues and Ales is included with the price of admission to the Botanical Brew. WBOI will set up in the Kessler Room at the conservatory. The event is expected to be an hour long.

