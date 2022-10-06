POLICE: School bus driver blows stop sign, crashes with semi in Ohio

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WPTA) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.

The department says crews were called to County Road 16 at U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township around 11:15 am. on reports of a crash.

They say 52-year-old Aaron D. Mullins of Pioneer, Ohio was driving a school bus on C.R. 16 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by semi-truck. The North Central Schools bus was carrying seven students at the time of the crash. Luckily, no injuries were reported, police say.

Mullins was charged with failure to yield from a stop sign, and police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

