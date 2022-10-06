POLICE: School bus driver blows stop sign, crashes with semi in Ohio

(Source: MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WPTA) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.

The department says crews were called to County Road 16 at U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township around 11:15 am. on reports of a crash.

They say 52-year-old Aaron D. Mullins of Pioneer, Ohio was driving a school bus on C.R. 16 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by semi-truck. The North Central Schools bus was carrying seven students at the time of the crash. Luckily, no injuries were reported, police say.

Mullins was charged with failure to yield from a stop sign, and police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 27-year-old Sfe Oh La, 38-year-old Ha Na, 38-year-old Ma Pe, 38-year-old Sadid...
FWPD arrests 8 adults, teen in fentanyl bust
Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of...
Monroeville woman identified as victim in Minnich Road crash
The logo for Purdue University
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
19-year-old Christopher Honeycutt of Columbia City.
ISP: Columbia City man arrested on several child porn charges

Latest News

ABC21 Girls Soccer Sectionals 10/6/22
Angola vs. Carroll Volleyball 10/6/22
Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates.
Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates
Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates.
Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates.
21Country: Unity with Variety