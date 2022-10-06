October activites at the Botanical Conservatory

By Liz Braden
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Botanical Conservatory is rolling out their fall-themed activities for the month of October with both kids and adults in mind.

The Pumpkin Path display is now open in the outdoor Exploration Garden through the end of the month. You’ll be able to see over 5,000 locally-grown pumpkins and gourds throughout the garden. Different family photo opportunities are available along with a kids scavanger hunt. This is included with regular Conservatory admission. For admission information, click here.

Trick-or-treating in the garden returns on Saturday, October 29 from 12-3 PM. Kids can get into their Halloween costumes a few days early to snap some pictures and grab some treats around the Conservatory. For more details, click here.

Adults can indulge in a first-time event going on Friday, October 7th. Botanical Brew will include a sampling of drink and food along with live music in the gardens. Admission is $10 at the doors.

Rocky Horror Picture Show will return to the Conservatory after Fright Night on Saturday, October 15th at 9:15 PM. This Rated R movie is not recommended for all audiences. Food and drink will be available for purchase during the event. Information can be found here.

