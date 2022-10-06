Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new mural in downtown Fort Wayne is honoring the stories of civil rights and social justice leaders and advocates.

Faces of the Fort is a public art project initiated by the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission. The purpose of the project is to recognize local civil rights and social justice stories through large-scale murals.

The theme of the downtown mural surrounds those who engage with and serve Fort Wayne’s youth. The mural portrays the faces of two local advocates: Ephraim Scott Smiley III and Omowalé-Kétu Oladuwa.

“If I could sleep peacefully, then I needed to do something in Fort Wayne to make sure that all those that are in neighborhoods like the one I grew up in could sleep peacefully as well,”

There are four total murals for the project around the Fort Wayne area and all four recognize different past and present faces of the community. You can learn more about the Faces of the Fort project, including the mural locations, on the Fort Wayne Community Development website.

