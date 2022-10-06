Monroeville woman identified as victim in Minnich Road crash

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the victim who was killed in a crash in southern Allen County Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. They say a woman was driving north on Minnich Road when she went off the east side of the road for an unknown reason and rolled over in a corn field. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has identified the woman as 27-year-old Cortney Ann Anderson of Monroeville. Her death was ruled an accident, marking the 35th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County so far this year.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

