ISP: Columbia City man arrested on several child porn charges

19-year-old Christopher Honeycutt of Columbia City.
19-year-old Christopher Honeycutt of Columbia City.(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they have arrested a 19-year-old man on several child pornography charges following a nine-month investigation.

ISP says the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began the investigation in February 2022 after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used for child exploitation. They say they found that the owner of the account was Christopher Honeycutt of Columbia City.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Whitley County sheriff’s deputies found Honeycutt at his home in Columbia City. They say he was taken into custody without incident on several child pornography charges and was booked under a $30,000 surety bond pending his initial court appearance.

State police say anyone with information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ABC21 Girls Soccer Sectionals 10/6/22

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Angola vs. Carroll Volleyball 10/6/22

Updated: 7 hours ago

Community

Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates

News

Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates.

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

21Country: Unity with Variety

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

Murals to honor local civil rights and social justice advocates

Updated: 13 hours ago

21Country

21Country: Unity with Variety

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Daniel Beals
“Since I’m a recent transplant here, I felt like I wanted to know what cultures were actually living in Fort Wayne — and I was actually able to find so many different ones here,” artist Hilarie Couture told us. “I didn’t know any of these people when I started. I have so many new friends now.”

Digging Deeper

Local expert reacts to the CDC’s reports that 2.5 million teens are vaping

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
Experts say the statistics are alarming. According to a new survey, more than 2.5 million U.S. middle and high school students say they use e-cigarettes.

In the Spotlight

In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Issues and Ales)

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Daniel Beals
WBOI's Issues and Ales -- a community conversation on Indiana's upcoming general election, is 'In the Spotlight' this week.

Crime

Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church.

News

POLICE: School bus driver blows stop sign, crashes with semi in Ohio

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.