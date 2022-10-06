ISP: Columbia City man arrested on several child porn charges

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they have arrested a 19-year-old man on several child pornography charges following a nine-month investigation.

ISP says the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began the investigation in February 2022 after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used for child exploitation. They say they found that the owner of the account was Christopher Honeycutt of Columbia City.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Whitley County sheriff’s deputies found Honeycutt at his home in Columbia City. They say he was taken into custody without incident on several child pornography charges and was booked under a $30,000 surety bond pending his initial court appearance.

State police say anyone with information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.

