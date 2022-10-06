Hicksville community teams up to save dog stuck in drain pipe

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A reunion between a Defiance County girl and her furry friend Ozzy was made possible thanks to the combined effort of firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and village leaders.

Cory Wann is the administrator for the Village of Hicksville, who said a young woman called and said her dog was stuck in some sort of pipe under ground.

He says one of the two village fire department’s EMTs took the call, but no one was able to respond to the scene right away. With no caller ID and no information exchanged, it wasn’t clear how they’d get back in touch.

Wann says when he learned about the call, he and several other village employees began scouting out the area, looking for Ozzy. But they couldn’t find him.

“We kind of drove around looking all over the village for manhole covers that might be off. Catch basin covers that might be off, thinking the worst,” Wann said.

Fortunately, someone at the station was finally able to get in contact with Ozzy’s owner, and found her and her dad digging along the road. Wann and his crew began to help them dig the dog out.

“And once we hit a mass amount of concrete, we knew we needed some reinforcements and some additional equipment,” Wann said.

Firefighters and street department officials began cutting into the foot and a half of concrete that blocked Ozzy from his freedom. A telephone company also lended crews extra equipment until finally, Ozzy was safely rescued. He was a little shaken up but unharmed.

No one more happy to see the dog free than the young lady who’d been searching for her four-legged friend for days.

Wann says this is as good example as any of everyone who was able lending a hand.

