FWPD arrests 8 adults, teen in fentanyl bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department’s (FWPD) Narcotics Division says they have now arrested eight adults and a teenager during an investigation into counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

FWPD says the investigation into the sale of the counterfeit blue M30 pills led to search warrants being served at the five following locations on the city’s southeast side: 1909 Chartwell Dr., 1933 Chartwell Dr., 2109 Chartwell Dr., 3817 Plaza Dr., and 4402 Lillie St.

During this investigation, FWPD says detectives seized 275 grams of fentanyl, which is enough for 130,000 fatal doses. According to the DEA, 2 mg of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose. Police also recovered five firearms, one of which was stolen.

Police arrested 27-year-old Sfe Oh La, 38-year-old Ha Na, 38-year-old Ma Pe, 38-year-old Sadid Mot, 28-year-old Ah Lee, 21-year-old Abdul Razik Bin Mohamad Sayad, 23-year-old Aung Kaing, 30-year-old Cody Jackson, and an unnamed 16-year-old.

Fort Wayne detectives were assisted by members of Allen County Sheriff’s Department SWAT, Indiana State Police ERT, Fort Wayne Police Department EST, FBI Safe Street Task Force, and Department of Homeland Security.

