Tentative deal reached on Fort Wayne trash rate increases

(wpta)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After weeks of discussion and debate, city officials announced an initial agreement with city councilors to use federal money to hold off solid waste rate increases until July 1, 2023.

During Tuesday evening’s city council meeting, the move was agreed to in a committee session. The measure will likely go to a final vote next week.

The deal will allocate $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act fund to pay for expenses in the Solid Waste Department, which is dealing with rising costs from the new contract with garbage collector, GFL Environmental, and economic forces.

On July 1, 2023, solid waste customers will see their monthly fee increase from $12 to $15.80. Fees for an extra trash bin will increase from $2 to $4.

On July 1, 2024, rates will increase again to $16.51.

Rate adjustments will be made every six months from July 1, 2023 to July 1, 2025. The adjustments will be made with consideration for inflation and other economic factors. Adjustments will then be made on an annual basis.

Solid waste rates have remained the same since 2018.

