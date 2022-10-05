Silver Alert canceled for missing Yoder woman

Patsy Dafforn
Patsy Dafforn(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Police say this alert has been canceled.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Allen County.

ISP says they are searching for 82-year-old Patsy Dafforn, who was last seen in Yoder Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. They say she was last seen driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate SCW913.

Police say Dafforn is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, police ask that you contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The logo for Purdue University
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of...
Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

Latest News

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of...
Monroeville woman identified as victim in Minnich Road crash
Hicksville community teams up to save dog stuck in drain pipe
Hicksville community teams up to save dog stuck in drain pipe
Pumpkins
October activites at the Botanical Conservatory
Hicksville community teams up to save dog stuck in drain pipe
Hicksville community teams up to save dog stuck in drain pipe
Rep. Jim Banks
Banks explains why he’s not debating on October 27th, challengers criticize decision