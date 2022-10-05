Silver Alert canceled for missing Yoder woman

UPDATE: Police say this alert has been canceled.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Allen County.

ISP says they are searching for 82-year-old Patsy Dafforn, who was last seen in Yoder Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. They say she was last seen driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate SCW913.

Police say Dafforn is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, police ask that you contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.

