Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue University police say they are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall early Wednesday morning as a homicide.

Police say the call 911 call came in around 12:44 a.m. from the student’s roommate. A letter from University President Mitch Daniels says the roommate is now being held as a suspect in the killing.

According to WTHR, Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete has identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, a junior who is studying cybersecurity. Police said Sha is an international student from Korea. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis. An autopsy is scheduled for later Wednesday.

Wiete says both students were awake at the time of the incident in their first floor dorm room, and she believes the crime was “unprovoked and senseless.”

President Daniels has released the following statement on the matter:

